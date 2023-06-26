MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italian Gaudenzi reappointed ATP chairman

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected for a second term as the head of the organisation from 2024 through 2026, the governing body of men’s tennis announced.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 17:25 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Gaudenzi was also instrumental in creating a “T7 working group” that included the ATP, the WTA, the four Grand Slams and the International Tennis Federation in a bid to streamline the governance of the sport. 
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Gaudenzi was also instrumental in creating a “T7 working group” that included the ATP, the WTA, the four Grand Slams and the International Tennis Federation in a bid to streamline the governance of the sport.  | Photo Credit: Julian Finney
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Gaudenzi was also instrumental in creating a “T7 working group” that included the ATP, the WTA, the four Grand Slams and the International Tennis Federation in a bid to streamline the governance of the sport.  | Photo Credit: Julian Finney

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected for a second term as the head of the organisation from 2024 through 2026, the governing body of men’s tennis announced on Monday.

Italian Gaudenzi presented an ambitious OneVision strategic plan to revolutionise the sport after taking over in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced sporting bodies into crisis mode.

READ MORE | Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne

The ATP said under phase one, which came into effect in 2023, it had already generated the largest single-year increase in player compensation in its history -- a $37.5 million year-on-year increase across the ATP Tour and Challenger Tour.

“I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved since 2020, during a particularly challenging time for the world,” Gaudenzi said.

“OneVision has strengthened the ATP’s foundation, fostering a genuine partnership between players and tournaments.

“As we enter the second phase of our strategy, I’m more convinced than ever that our sport has huge upside, and that we are well positioned to take advantage of the digital age.”

Under the OneVision plan, players and tournaments were guaranteed a 50-50 share in profits from this year while the tour also saw the introduction of expanded 12-day Masters 1000 tournaments.

READ MORE | Alcaraz has ‘no doubts’ he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day

The ATP said other achievements in Gaudenzi’s first term were the establishment of Tennis Data Innovations - set up to manage and commercialise data for the Tour across global markets - as well as the long-term aggregation of media rights.

Gaudenzi was also instrumental in creating a “T7 working group” that included the ATP, the WTA, the four Grand Slams and the International Tennis Federation in a bid to streamline the governance of the sport. 

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP /

Andrea Gaudenzi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian Gaudenzi reappointed ATP chairman
    Reuters
  2. Ash Gardner becomes second woman to take eight wickets in a Test innings in Women’s Ashes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gardner shines as Australia beats England in Women’s Ashes
    AFP
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 5 Highlights: Gardner picks eight as Australia beat England by 89 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Italian Gaudenzi reappointed ATP chairman
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne
    Reuters
  3. Alcaraz has ‘no doubts’ he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day
    Reuters
  4. Djokovic still Wimbledon favourite, says new world number one Alcaraz
    AFP
  5. Samsonova, Errani advance at Bad Homburg Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian Gaudenzi reappointed ATP chairman
    Reuters
  2. Ash Gardner becomes second woman to take eight wickets in a Test innings in Women’s Ashes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gardner shines as Australia beats England in Women’s Ashes
    AFP
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 5 Highlights: Gardner picks eight as Australia beat England by 89 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment