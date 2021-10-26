Murray beats Hurkacz to register first top-10 win in 14 months

Andy Murray earned his first win against a top-10 opponent in 14 months by defeating Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 Monday in the opening round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Murray missed a match point on Hurkacz's serve in the second-set tiebreaker but the former No. 1 rallied from a break down in the final set to wrap up the win after more than 2 hours, 40 minutes.

It was the Brit's first top-10 win since beating Alexander Zverev at the Cincinnati Masters in August 2020, and his first win of the season against a player ranked in the top 20.

The result was a blow to the 10th-ranked Hurkacz's chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals.

ALSO READ | Djokovic, Medvedev highlight rosters for Davis Cup Finals

Hurkacz currently holds the eighth and last slot, but has only a slim lead over Jannik Sinner and Cameron Norrie, who also both play in Austria this week.

Third-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin.

Berrettini didn't face a break point in the match and broke Popyrin at 3-2 in the second set before closing out the win on his first match point.

In other first-round play, Alex de Minaur downed 2018 champion Kevin Anderson 6-3, 7-6 (3); Carlos Alcaraz beat Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-3; and Nikoloz Basilashvili outlasted Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Gasanova saves 2 match points, beats Teichmann in Romania

Anastasia Gasanova of Russia saved two match points before outlasting fourth-seeded Jil Teichmann 4-5, 6-0, 7-5 Monday in the first round of the Transylvania Open.

The 146th-ranked Gasanova held her serve at 5-3 down in the final set before winning four straight points on Teichmann's serve when the Swiss player had two chances to close out the match.

Gasanova wrapped up the win on her first match point with another break at 6-5. She next plays Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

No. 5 Ajla Tomljanovic also came from 5-3 down in the final set to win her match against Anastasia Potapova of Russia, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

Also advancing were German players Mona Barthel and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Ana Bogdan of Romania, and Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.