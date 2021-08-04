Murray, Korda given wildcards into ATP Cincinnati Masters

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain and 21-year-old American were given wildcards spots into the ATP Cincinnati Masters tournament on Tuesday, organisers announced.

Two-time Cincinnati champion Murray, a former world number one ranked 105th, reached the third round at Wimbledon last month, losing to Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

The 34-year-old Scotsman, who owns 46 ATP titles, won the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon titles as well as the 2012 US Open and the 2012 and 2016 Olympic singles gold medals.

Korda, who won his first ATP title in May at Parma, is the son of former Czech star Petr Korda. He reached a career high of 45th in the latest rankings after reaching the fourth round last month in his Wimbledon debut.

The event, the final major tuneup for the US Open, will begin August 14. It was moved to New York last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.