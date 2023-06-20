Magazine

Kontaveit to retire after Wimbledon due to back injury

Kontaveit, now ranked 79th in the world, exited the Australian Open in the second round and has not played since a first-round defeat at the French Open in May.

Published : Jun 20, 2023

Reuters
Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit in action during the Italian Open. (File Photo)
Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit in action during the Italian Open. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit in action during the Italian Open. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Anett Kontaveit, who reached a career-high of number two in the world last year, said she is retiring at the age of 27 due to a degenerative back injury and will play her final tournament at the Wimbledon next month.

Kontaveit cut her 2022 season short in October and took another two-month break in February to focus on the issue.

“After several doctor’s visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Women’s World Cup TV blackout will harm game, says Japan coach

“This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field.

“I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player - to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon.”

Kontaveit, now ranked 79th in the world, exited the Australian Open in the second round and has not played since a first-round defeat at the French Open in May.

A quarterfinal run at Melbourne Park in 2020 is her best Grand Slam result to date.

Kontaveit won four titles and reached the WTA Finals in a breakthrough 2021 season and was ranked world number two last September at the U.S. Open, where she lost to Serena Williams in the second round.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
