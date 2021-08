Ankita Raina-Ekaterine Gorgodze pair loses WTA quarterfinals

Ankita Raina in partnership with Ekaterine Gorgodze was beaten 7-5, 6-2 by Mona Barthel and Yu-Chieh Hsieh in the doubles quarterfinals of the $115,000 WTA tennis tournament in the US.

The results

$115,000 WTA, Chicago, US

Doubles (quarterfinals): Mona Barthel (Ger) & Yu-Chieh Hsieh (Tpe) bt Ekaterine Gorgodze (Geo) & Ankita Raina 7-5, 6-2.