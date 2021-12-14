Tennis Tennis Ankita Raina goes down fighting in France Ankita Raina put up a good fight against former world No.4 and French Open doubles champion Caroline Garcia before being beaten 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-4 by the third seed in the €92,742 WTA tennis tournament in France. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 14 December, 2021 19:23 IST Ankita Raina in action. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 14 December, 2021 19:23 IST Ankita Raina put up a good fight against former world No.4 and French Open doubles champion Caroline Garcia before being beaten 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-4 by the third seed in the €92,742 WTA tennis tournament in France. Raducanu tests positive for COVID-19, out of exhibition event in Abu Dhabi In doubles, Ankita and Kimberley Zimmermann ran into the top seeds Monica NIculescu and Vera Zvonareva of Russia in the quarterfinals and managed to eke out four games. The results:Singles (first round): Caroline Garcia (Fra) bt Ankita Raina 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-4.Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Monica Niculescu (Rou) & Vera Zvonareva (Rus) bt Kimberley Zimmermann (Bel) & Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :