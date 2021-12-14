Ankita Raina goes down fighting in France

Ankita Raina put up a good fight against former world No.4 and French Open doubles champion Caroline Garcia before being beaten 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-4 by the third seed in the €92,742 WTA tennis tournament in France.

In doubles, Ankita and Kimberley Zimmermann ran into the top seeds Monica NIculescu and Vera Zvonareva of Russia in the quarterfinals and managed to eke out four games.

