A good outing for Ankita Raina in Melbourne WTA event

Ankita Raina made it a fruitful outing in the $235,238 WTA tennis tournament in Melbourne, as she qualified and made the second round of the main draw in singles, and reached the second round of doubles.

Ankita went down fighting 7-5, 1-6, 2-6 to Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy in the second round of the main draw. She had won her two other earlier matches, including one in the qualifying event, in three sets each.

Ankita, in partnership with Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia beat Mihaela Buzarnescu and Patricia Maria Tig of Romania 6-1, 7-6(3) to progress into the second round of doubles. Meanwhile, in the $52,080 men's Challenger in South Africa, top seeded Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 by Akira Santillan of Australia.