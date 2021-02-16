Tennis Tennis A good outing for Ankita Raina in Melbourne WTA event Ankita Raina qualified and made the second round of the main draw in singles in the WTA tennis tournament in Melbourne. Team Sportstar 16 February, 2021 18:43 IST File picture of Ankita Raina. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 16 February, 2021 18:43 IST Ankita Raina made it a fruitful outing in the $235,238 WTA tennis tournament in Melbourne, as she qualified and made the second round of the main draw in singles, and reached the second round of doubles.Ankita went down fighting 7-5, 1-6, 2-6 to Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy in the second round of the main draw. She had won her two other earlier matches, including one in the qualifying event, in three sets each.READ: Ankita Raina, Divij Sharan bow out of Australian OpenAnkita, in partnership with Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia beat Mihaela Buzarnescu and Patricia Maria Tig of Romania 6-1, 7-6(3) to progress into the second round of doubles. Meanwhile, in the $52,080 men's Challenger in South Africa, top seeded Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 by Akira Santillan of Australia. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos