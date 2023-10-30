MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Finals 2023: No.1 Sabalenka sizzles past Sakkari

WTA Finals 2023: Aryna Sabalenka fired six aces and 17 winners while saving all five break points she faced to dispatch Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-1.

Published : Oct 30, 2023 08:39 IST , CANCUN, Mexico - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka in action ahead of WTA Finals 2023.
Aryna Sabalenka in action ahead of WTA Finals 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka in action ahead of WTA Finals 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka moved closer to clinching the year-end world number one ranking on Sunday by dominating Greece’s Maria Sakkari in a group-stage opener at the WTA Finals.

The 25-year-old from Belarus, who captured this year’s Australian Open title, fired six aces and 17 winners while saving all five break points she faced to dispatch Sakkari 6-0, 6-1 at the season-ending event in Cancun, Mexico.

Sakkari saved three match points to hold serve in the penultimate game but fell after 74 minutes.

“It wasn’t as easy as the score showed,” Sabalenka said. “I just tries to stay focused, tried to control myself in this match, doing everything I can to win.”

American Jessica Pegula defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2 in 83 minutes in the other singles group stage match at the $9 million outdoor hardcourt showdown.

ALSO READ | WTA Finals 2023: Pegula eases past Rybakina in opener

Two groups of four players will compete in round-robin matches through Friday with the two top finishers in each group advancing to Saturday’s semi-finals. The final will be next Sunday.

Sabalenka is trying to hold off second-ranked Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion from Poland, to claim the year-end crown taken last year by four-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek.

Sabalenka can clinch the year-end top spot by going 2-1 in the group stage and reaching the final no matter what Swiatek does.

The triumph by Sabalenka ensures Swiatek must win the title to have a chance at the year-end top spot.

Sabalenka was the runner-up in last month’s US Open and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the French Open. She also won WTA titles this year at Madrid and Adelaide.

Sabalenka became world number one after her run to the US Open final in September, ending Swiatek’s 75-week rankings reign after her debut at number one in April 2022.

“It’s good to reach one of your goals but you still need to work hard and bring your best tennis,” Sabalenka said. “When you reach number one I feel like you have this huge target on your back.”

Monday’s opening matches in the other group send Swiatek against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic and 19-year-old American Coco Gauff, the US Open champion, against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Related Topics

WTA Finals /

WTA /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Maria Sakkari /

Elena Rybakina /

Jessica Pegula

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Finals 2023: Pegula eases past Rybakina in opener
    Reuters
  2. WTA Finals 2023: No.1 Sabalenka sizzles past Sakkari
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille-Lyon match called off after team bus attacked
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Morata scores again as Atletico tops Alaves to tie record of 14 straight home wins; Sociedad, Athletic held to draw
    AP
  5. Mexico City GP: Red Bull’s Verstappen dominates to record 16th win this season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Finals 2023: No.1 Sabalenka sizzles past Sakkari
    Reuters
  2. WTA Finals 2023: Pegula eases past Rybakina in opener
    Reuters
  3. Auger-Aliassime defeats Hurkacz to retain Swiss Indoors title
    AFP
  4. Vienna Open 2023: Jannik Sinner edges out Daniil Medvedev in final
    AFP
  5. Tennis Premier League hosts talent hunt caravan in Delhi
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Finals 2023: Pegula eases past Rybakina in opener
    Reuters
  2. WTA Finals 2023: No.1 Sabalenka sizzles past Sakkari
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille-Lyon match called off after team bus attacked
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Morata scores again as Atletico tops Alaves to tie record of 14 straight home wins; Sociedad, Athletic held to draw
    AP
  5. Mexico City GP: Red Bull’s Verstappen dominates to record 16th win this season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment