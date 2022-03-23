Tennis Tennis Ash Barty announces retirement from tennis The announcement comes less than two months after she won her home Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles title. AP BRISBANE, Australia 23 March, 2022 08:13 IST The current Wimbledon and Australian Open winner took to Instagram to announce her retirement. - AP AP BRISBANE, Australia 23 March, 2022 08:13 IST World No. 1-ranked Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25.Barty said in an emotional video posted Wednesday on social media: “I wasn’t quite sure of how I was gonna do this . . . it’s hard to say … I’m so happy and I’m so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash Barty (@ashbarty) The announcement comes less than two months after she won her home Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles title. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :