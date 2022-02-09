Bengaluru Open: Upsets in singles; three other Indian pairs join Yuki-Divij in quarters

It was a day of upsets at the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger on Wednesday as three of the top-five seeds lost in the second round.

While Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo defeated third seeded Australian Aleksandar Vukic of 7-5, 6-3, Chun-hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei sent fourth seeded Frenchman Hugo Grenier packing, 6-1, 6-4. Belgian Kimmer Coppejans ousted fifth seed Turk Altug Celikbilek 7-6(12), 6-3.

In the doubles, the Indian pairs of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan-Purav Raja, Saketh Myneni- Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sriram Balaji-Vishnu Vardhan progressed to the last eight, joining Yuki Bhambri-Divij Sharan.