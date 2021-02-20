Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady, Australia Open Women's Single Finals 2021 Live Score

Welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open women's single final between Japan's Naomi Osaka and USA's Jennifer Brady.



LIVE SCORE Brady vs Osaka- FIRST SET: 0-0

2-3 Errors from Osaka and Brady will not sit quiet with those. She eventually misses a backhand with Brady toiling back to deuce. A double fault, this time from Osaka gives Brady a break point. Osaka hits the net and Brady is there pumping her fist. Nicely done! She's clawing her way back. So far, so close. Osaka has missed quite a few of her first serves here. Brady back on serve as a result of the errors.

1-3 That forehand! Osaka takes the first point with ease with a double fault from Brady following soon after. The rallies are fewer than one would like but we've got one in this game but Brady has unfortunately found the net. Three break points to Osaka who then wraps things up after another double fault from Brady.



1-2 What composure can do! Osaka centres herself as she makes room to give herself time to play her shots. Is the wind causing errors here? I can't be sure, but we've seen Osaka lose the first point here courtesy an unforced error. Three errors to Osaka so far in this game, but a big serve down the middle of the court gives her some momentum. The Japanese World No.3's strong forehand is a delight to watch as she forces an error out of Brady to wrap up the game.



1-1 Brady makes a determined comeback with a fiery service and a pacy return. Osaka is being made to stretch for the ball and that strategy is serving the American well. Osaka is not to be undone as she fights to save the game, but the American is fast, faster than Osaka may like. It's a nervous start from the first time Slam finalist as she makes three errors giving way to the first deuce game for the day. Osaka makes a backhand error though and Brady will take it all to draw the set 1-1.



0-1 Aces galore. A strong serve is helping Osaka draw first blood here as she takes the first game. The former Aus Open champion is the picture of serenity as she makes her way through the first game.



Osaka won the toss and has elected to serve.



“When I’m having a very hard time, I remember my match against Brady" - Osaka has spoken about how the duo's 2018 US Open clash still motivates here. Brady enters as the underdog, but don't count her out on inflicting some damage today.





2.10pm: As we wait, I googled Osaka's pre-game playlist. In an interview to People's magazine after her 2018 US Open triumph, Osaka listed Nicki Minaj and Eminem in her playlist, saying she changes artists and songs only if she loses.



2.05pm: Brady and Osaka are now seen warming up. Just a few minutes to go before action kicks off here in Melbourne Park. I wonder what Osaka's pre-game playlist is like.

2pm: The Rod Laver Arena has its roof shut today and a pre-game show ft. Australian music legend Debbie Byrne, Angie Hart of Frente fame and indigenous singer Chenile Chandler is on. The trio performed the Helen Reddy hit “I Am Woman” to get things going this afternoon. A blanket of purple light has settled on the arena now with a shining Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at the centre of it all.



1.45pm: Sania Mirza's message to Jen Brady is to try and get on the scoreboard as soon as possible. "1-0 may not mean much to people who don't play tennis, but for those who do, it does a lot to ease the nerves."





1.15pm: Fun fact - Tennis' love for the underdogs: Four of the last six women’s singles Grand Slam champions have been first-time finalists. Advantage Brady?

OSAKA VS BRADY- ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW



Japan’s Naomi Osaka and USA’s Jennifer Brady will square off in the Women’s Singles final of the 2021 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday.

Heading into the final, Osaka is on a 20-match winning streak and has been to three Grand Slam finals in the past and never lost any of them.

The 23-year-old, seeded 3rd, has already lifted the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup once before, when in 2019 she beat Petra Kvitova 7–6, 5–7, 6–4 in the final to clinch her maiden Australian Open title.



For Brady, though, this territory is as unfamiliar as it gets. The American, seeded 25th, will be competing in her first ever Grand Slam final and has never been ranked inside the top 20 in the world so far in her career.

However, she does have the experience of defeating previous Grand Slam champions, in the form of Maria Sharapova and Ash Barty, both of whom she beat at the Brisbane International last year.

Both players come into this fixture on the back of contrasting victories in their respective semifinals. The number 3 seed Osaka defeated the number 10 seed Serena Williams in straight sets 6–3, 6–4 while the number 22 Brady was made to work hard before getting the better of the 25th seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6–4, 3–6, 6–4 in her last four clash.





Head-to-head



Osaka leads the head-to-head 2–1. Both players last met at the 2020 US Open, where Osaka defeated Brady 7–6, 3–6, 6–3 in the semi-final stage of the competition.

Road to the final

Naomi Osaka

Round 1: def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: def. Carolina Garcia (FRA) 6-2, 6-3

Round 3: def. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-3, 6-2

Round 4: def. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

Quarter-final: def. Hsieh Su-wei (TPE) 6-2, 6-2

Semi-final: def. Serena Williams (USA) 6-3, 6-4.

Jennifer Brady

Round 1: def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (ESP) 6-1, 6-3

Round 2: def. Madison Brengle (USA) 6-1, 6-2

Round 3: def. Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1, 6-3

Round 4: def. Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-1, 7-5

Quarter-Final: def. Jessica Pegula (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

Semi-Final: def. Karolina Muchova (CZE) 6–4, 3–6, 6–4

