Australian Open 2022: Ash Barty through to third round

Ash Barty eased into the third round of the Australian Open with the minimum of fuss on Wednesday, overwhelming Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.

The top seed hammered 11 winners to wrap up the first set in 25 minutes and was equally dominant in the second, sealing the victory in under an hour when her opponent netted a backhand.

Bronzetti, the world number 142, failed to muster up a single break point over the contest as the Wimbledon champion lobbed, sliced and pounded her into submission in the bright Melbourne sunshine.

"I felt like we had a good preparation in Adelaide. We played well, played throughout tough matches. (My coach) Craig Tyzzer is the master," said the two-time Grand Slam champion.

"I feel like our whole team works extremely well together. We're enjoying our tennis and being able to produce some pretty good stuff."

Barty, hoping to end Australia's 44-year wait for a homegrown women's champion, next faces another Italian in Camila Giorgi, with defending champion Naomi Osaka potentially waiting in the fourth round.

Badosa powers through

In-form eighth seed Paula Badosa, who won the Sydney warm-up tournament, also powered through against an Italian qualifier, Martina Trevisan, 6-0, 6-3.

It was Badosa's seventh match in 10 days but the Spaniard said she was holding up well.

"(I feel) pretty good," said the new world number six, who only broke into the top 20 for the first time in October last year.

"It wasn't an easy match. It was a tricky match against Martina. We know each other since long time. She's a fighter. I'm pretty happy about the win today."