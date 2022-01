Medvedev outlasts Auger-Aliassime to reach Australian Open semifinal

Russia's Daniil Medvedev overcame ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the Australian Open 2022 semifinals on Wednesday.

Medvedev rallied back from the brink of defeat to beat the Canadian 6-7(4), 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5, 6-4.

The second seeded Medvedev will now face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal on Friday.

MORE TO FOLLOW