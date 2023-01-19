Tennis

Australian Open 2023: Sabalenka beats Rogers to move into 3rd round

AP
MELBOURNE 19 January, 2023 08:19 IST
Aryna Sabalenka reacts after beating Shelby Rogers in their second round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 19, 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after beating Shelby Rogers in their second round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka improved her winning streak to six as she beat American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The No. 5-seeded Sabalenka, who began the year by winning the title in Adelaide, trailed the American 3-1 early in the match but won five straight games to take the opening set and then eased through the second.

“I expected a great level from her today, that’s why I stayed focused from the beginning to the end,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka will play either Elise Mertens, the No. 26-seeded player, or Lauren Davis in the third round.

