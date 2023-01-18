Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday.
Second seed Casper Ruud faces USA’s Jenson Brooksby in the round of 64. Caroline Garcia and Leylah Fernandez will play against each other in one of the marquee day four matches.
Here’s the list of some second-round fixtures for day four of the 2023 Australian Open:
Rod Laver Arena
Women’s Singles - [5] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) vs Shelby Rogers (USA) - 5:30AM IST
Men’s Singles - [2] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Jenson Brooksby (USA) - Not before 7AM IST
Women’s Singles - [4] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Leylah Fernandez (CAN)
Men’s Singles - [4] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [Q] Enzo Couacaud (FRA) - 1:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [2] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
Margaret Court Arena
Women’s Singles - [Q] Katie Volynets (USA) vs [9] Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) - 5:30AM IST
Women’s Singles - [16] Anett Kontaveit (EST) vs Magda Linette (POL) - Not before 7:30AM IST
Men’s Singles - [LL] Michael Mmoh (USA) vs [12] Alexander Zverev (GER)
Women’s Singles - [12] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs Claire Liu (USA) - 1:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - Andy Murray (GBR) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
John Cain Arena
Women’s Singles - [WC] Taylor Townsend (USA) vs [19] Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) - 5:30AM IST
Women’s Singles - Lauren Davis (USA) vs [26] Elise Mertens (BEL)
Men’s Singles - [8] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs [WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) - Not before 9:30AM IST
Men’s Singles - [22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA) - Not before 1:30PM IST
Some second-round matches to watch out on other courts:
Kia Arena
Men’s Singles - [5] Andrey Rublev (RUS) vs Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) - Not before 7:30AM IST
Men’s Singles - [9] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Maxime Cressy (USA)