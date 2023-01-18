Tennis

Australian Open 2023, January 19 schedule: Djokovic in action in second round, Leylah Fernandez takes on Caroline Garcia

Australian Open 2023, January 19 schedule: Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in second round.

Team Sportstar
18 January, 2023 17:34 IST
Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic will be up against French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open on Thursday.

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic will be up against French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open on Thursday.

Australian Open 2023, January 19 schedule: Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in second round.

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday.

Second seed Casper Ruud faces USA’s Jenson Brooksby in the round of 64. Caroline Garcia and Leylah Fernandez will play against each other in one of the marquee day four matches.

Here’s the list of some second-round fixtures for day four of the 2023 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Women’s Singles - [5] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) vs Shelby Rogers (USA) - 5:30AM IST

Men’s Singles - [2] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Jenson Brooksby (USA) - Not before 7AM IST

Women’s Singles - [4] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Men’s Singles - [4] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [Q] Enzo Couacaud (FRA) - 1:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [2] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Where to watch 2023 Australian Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Margaret Court Arena

Women’s Singles - [Q] Katie Volynets (USA) vs [9] Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) - 5:30AM IST

Women’s Singles - [16] Anett Kontaveit (EST) vs Magda Linette (POL) - Not before 7:30AM IST

Men’s Singles - [LL] Michael Mmoh (USA) vs [12] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Women’s Singles - [12] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs Claire Liu (USA) - 1:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - Andy Murray (GBR) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

John Cain Arena

Women’s Singles - [WC] Taylor Townsend (USA) vs [19] Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) - 5:30AM IST

Women’s Singles - Lauren Davis (USA) vs [26] Elise Mertens (BEL)

Men’s Singles - [8] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs [WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) - Not before 9:30AM IST

Men’s Singles - [22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA) - Not before 1:30PM IST

Some second-round matches to watch out on other courts:

Kia Arena

Men’s Singles - [5] Andrey Rublev (RUS) vs Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) - Not before 7:30AM IST

Men’s Singles - [9] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Maxime Cressy (USA)

