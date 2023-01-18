Indians at Australian Open 2023, January 19 schedule: Sania Mirza begins final Grand Slam

Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza begins her final Australian Open campaign on Thursday, partnering Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina in women’s doubles. The eighth-seeded pair takes on the Hungarian-American duo of Dalma Galfi and Bernarda Pera.

The 36-year-old Mirza, a former World No. 1 in doubles, announced earlier this month that she will retire from the sport after next month’s WTA 1000 event in Dubai.

Mirza won her first-ever Grand Slam title in 2009 in Melbourne with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in mixed doubles. Seven years later, she lifted the women’s doubles winner’s trophy with Switzerland’s Martina Hingis.

In men’s doubles, wildcard all-Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, and the Indo-Mexican duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela will also be in action on Thursday.

Here is the list of fixtures involving Indians on day four of the 2023 Australian Open (with estimated start timings in IST)

Court 14

Women’s Doubles, Round One: [8] Sania Mirza/Anna Danilina (KAZ) vs Dalma Galfi (HUN)/Bernarda Pera (USA) - 9:30AM IST

Court 5

Men’s Doubles, Round One: [WC] Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni vs [14] Andries Mies (GER)/John Peers (AUS) - 7AM IST

Court 13

Men’s Doubles, Round One: Ramkumar Ramanathan/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (MEX) vs Petros Tsitsipas/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) - 9:30AM IST