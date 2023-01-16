Tennis

Shang becomes first Chinese man to win at Australian Open

The gifted 17-year-old, a qualifier, battled past Germany’s Oscar Otte 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5 in nearly three hours of intense tennis to progress.

AFP
16 January, 2023 10:05 IST
16 January, 2023 10:05 IST
Shang, the youngest player in the men’s draw, is leading a historic charge in Melbourne with three male Chinese players competing at any Grand Slam main draw since the Open era began in 1968.

Shang, the youngest player in the men’s draw, is leading a historic charge in Melbourne with three male Chinese players competing at any Grand Slam main draw since the Open era began in 1968. | Photo Credit: AFP

The gifted 17-year-old, a qualifier, battled past Germany’s Oscar Otte 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5 in nearly three hours of intense tennis to progress.

Teenager Shang Juncheng created a slice of history on Monday by becoming the first male Chinese player to win an Australian Open main draw singles match.

The gifted 17-year-old, a qualifier, battled past Germany’s Oscar Otte 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5 in nearly three hours of intense tennis to progress.

After saving two break points in the opening set, he did not face another as he sealed the win on his third match point.

Also Read
Australian Open 2023, January 16 schedule: Nadal begins title defence against Draper, Swiatek faces Niemeier

His reward is a tough second round encounter with either American 16th seed Frances Tiafoe or another German, Daniel Altmaier.

In addition to the significance of the result for China, Shang also achieved several personal milestones - aside from notching his first major win, he also earned his first tour-level win in four tries.

Shang, the youngest player in the men’s draw, is leading a historic charge in Melbourne with three male Chinese players competing at any Grand Slam main draw since the Open era began in 1968.

He is joined by fellow Chinese Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing.

There are seven Chinese women in the singles draw, led by the veteran Zhang Shuai, who is ranked 22 in the world.

The retired Li Na remains China’s best-ever player after she won the French Open in 2011 and Australian Open three years later.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us