Collins to quit tennis this year after Australian Open 2024 exit

Former Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins revealed Thursday she plans to quit tennis this year, saying having children is on her agenda.

The 30-year-old pushed world number one Iga Swiatek in a tough three-set match in the second round on Rod Laver Arena and said afterwards it would be her last time at the tournament.

“This is going to be my last season, actually, competing,” she said following the 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat.

“I don’t really know exactly when, but this will be my last season and I’m really looking forward to that.”

“You know, I feel like I’ve had a pretty good career,” she added.

“There has certainly been ups and downs to it, and I think the travel and some of the things away from the court with scheduling and all of that, this is a really tough sport.”

Collins’ career highlight was reaching the final at Melbourne Park in 2022, where she lost to the now-retired Ashleigh Barty.

She reached a career-high seven in the world the same year and has won two WTA Tour titles.

“I have other things that I’d kind of like to accomplish in my life outside of tennis, and would like to be able to kind of be able to have the time to be able to do that,” she said.

“Obviously having kids is a big priority for me.”