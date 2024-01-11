Australian Open: Djokovic plays qualifier, Swiatek faces Kenin

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam crown overall against a qualifier, while top-ranked Iga Swiatek plays 2020 champion Sofia Kenin, following the draw on Thursday.

Djokovic required treatment for a wrist problem during his United Cup defeat by Alex de Minaur last week - his first loss in Australia for six years - and can put that disappointment behind him with a fast start at his most successful major.

Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka meets a qualifier while 2023 runner-up Elena Rybakina, who downed the world number two in the final of the tune-up tournament in Brisbane, takes on Karolina Pliskova.

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz heads to Melbourne Park for the year’s opening Grand Slam starting on Sunday without any competitive matches under his belt this season, and the Spaniard meets Richard Gasquet.

Last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Matteo Berrettini, while twice-finalist Daniil Medvedev starts against a qualifier. Italian youngster Jannik Sinner faces Botic van de Zandschulp.

U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff faces Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, while four-times major winner Naomi Osaka returns to Grand Slam tennis for the first time since 2022 and plays Caroline Garcia.