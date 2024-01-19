MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2024: Mirra Andreeva stages fightback to enter fourth round, beats Diane Parry

The 16-year-old underlined her huge potential by crushing sixth seed Ons Jabeur in under an hour in round two and showed off her gritty fighting spirit to overcome France’s Diane Parry 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/5).

Published : Jan 19, 2024 11:57 IST , Melbourne - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Mirra Andreeva celebrates after defeating Diane Parry of France during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Mirra Andreeva celebrates after defeating Diane Parry of France during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Mirra Andreeva celebrates after defeating Diane Parry of France during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Teenage giant-killer Mirra Andreeva kept her dream Australian Open run going Friday with a stunning come-from-behind win to sweep into the fourth round and match her best Grand Slam performance.

The 16-year-old underlined her huge potential by crushing sixth seed Ons Jabeur in under an hour in round two and showed off her gritty fighting spirit to overcome France’s Diane Parry 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/5).

Down 5-1 in the deciding set, Andreeva reeled off five games in a row to leave her in a position to serve for the match at 6-5.

Parry, herself only 21, halted the surge by breaking to set up a tie-break. But the young Russian had all the momentum and imposed herself again for a remarkable victory.

Mirra Andreeva, the latest teenage sensation in women’s Tennis

She will next meet either Czech ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova or Australian qualifier Storm Hunter.

Andreeva was out of sorts in the opening set, broken twice by Parry, who returned well and dominated from the baseline.

It was a different story in set two, with the Russian breaking in the fourth game with a passing shot before consolidating and breaking again on the way to levelling the match.

But Parry was unfazed and regained the upper hand with a break for 2-0 in the deciding set after a draining 16-shot rally.

She kept her cool to hold on through a 14-point third game and opened up a 5-1 advantage, seemingly destined for victory, only for Andreeva to surge back.

Ranked 47, the teenager made her Grand Slam bow at the French Open last year with a run to the third round after coming through qualifying.

But it was at Wimbledon where she made waves, reaching the fourth round, also as a qualifier.

In her only other Grand Slam, she lost in the second round of the US Open to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mirra Andreeva /

Ons Jabeur /

Diane Parry

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: WPL, more age-group tournaments have enabled women cricketers to dream bigger
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Open 2024: Mirra Andreeva stages fightback to enter fourth round, beats Diane Parry
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 106/5 vs Kerala; Jagadeesan puts TN in command vs Railways; Saurashtra 88/2 vs Vidarbha
    Team Sportstar
  4. Raducanu excited by future after return from injury
    Reuters
  5. PCB issues NOC to four players returning from injury layoffs
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: Mirra Andreeva stages fightback to enter fourth round, beats Diane Parry
    AFP
  2. Raducanu excited by future after return from injury
    Reuters
  3. Australian Open 2024: ‘Unbelievable’ Anisimova halts Badosa comeback
    AFP
  4. Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka smashes Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0
    AFP
  5. Australian Open 2024: Sinner lays out title credentials with romp over Baez to enter fourth round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: WPL, more age-group tournaments have enabled women cricketers to dream bigger
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Open 2024: Mirra Andreeva stages fightback to enter fourth round, beats Diane Parry
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 106/5 vs Kerala; Jagadeesan puts TN in command vs Railways; Saurashtra 88/2 vs Vidarbha
    Team Sportstar
  4. Raducanu excited by future after return from injury
    Reuters
  5. PCB issues NOC to four players returning from injury layoffs
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment