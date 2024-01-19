MagazineBuy Print

Raducanu excited by future after return from injury

The 21-year-old Briton began her campaign in Melbourne with an impressive 6-3 6-2 win over American Shelby Rogers before losing to China’s Wang Yafan 6-4 4-6 6-4 in the second round.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 11:34 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Britain’s Emma Raducanu in action during her second round match against China’s Wang Yafan.
Britain’s Emma Raducanu in action during her second round match against China’s Wang Yafan. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Emma Raducanu is looking forward to the future after a positive run at the Australian Open, as the 2021 U.S. Open champion looks to rediscover her best form following an injury layoff.

Raducanu, who has struggled with form and injuries since her stunning victory as a qualifier at Flushing Meadows, had returned to Grand Slam action after an ankle and wrist injury kept her out for almost eight months.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

When asked if she is excited about the next few months after the last couple weeks of tennis, Raducanu told reporters: “Yeah, I mean, I’m really looking forward to it ‘cause for me I think there were doubts whether I would be able to make the Australian Open trip.

“I think that to be here is a bonus, a good starting point... I’m more focused on level and the practice days, trying to win the day rather than focusing more on win or loss.

“I’m feeling very positive. I really just want to play a full season. The encouraging thing is, even though I played two back-to-back three-setters in Auckland, a three-setter today, body-wise, strength-wise, I didn’t come up with any random niggles.”

