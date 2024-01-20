MagazineBuy Print

Australian Open 2024: Balaji-Cornea duo loses in men’s doubles second round

The Indo-Romanian combo went down 3-6 3-6 to their 10th-seeded opponents at the Rod Laver Arena.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 10:53 IST , Melbourne - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File picture of N. Sriram Balaji.
File picture of N. Sriram Balaji. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

File picture of N. Sriram Balaji. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

India’s N Sriram Balaji and his Romanian partner Victor Vlad Cornea lost their second round men’s doubles match to Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia in the Australian Open here on Saturday.

The Indo-Romanian combo went down 3-6 3-6 to their 10th-seeded opponents at the Rod Laver Arena.

Balaji and Cornea defeated the Italian duo of Matteo Arnaldi and Andrea Pellegrino 6-3 6-4 in the first round.

Also read | Tennis ‘doesn’t really matter’ with Ukrainians dying- Kostyuk

The Balaji-Cornea team came in as an alternate pair into the competition. While the Indian is ranked 79th in ATP doubles ranking, the Romanian is ranked 69th.

It is only the second time that Balaji has made it to the second round of the Australian Open, having done so last year with fellow Indian Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.

Overall, this is the third time Balaji has entered the second round of a Grand Slam. He had progressed to the second round of the Wimbledon 2018 with compatriot Vishnu Vardhan.

