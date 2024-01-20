MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2024: Azarenka maintains perfect record against Ostapenko to reach fourth round

The 18th seed next faces Dayana Yastremska after the Ukrainian qualifier scored a 6-2 2-6 6-1 win against 27th seed Emma Navarro.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 13:41 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Victoria Azarenka in action.
Victoria Azarenka in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Victoria Azarenka in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Twice former champion Victoria Azarenka took her career record against Jelena Ostapenko to 4-0 on Saturday with a 6-1 7-5 victory in the third round of the Australian Open.

Azarenka won both her Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park and the 34-year-old showed just how much she enjoys the tournament with her fourth straight win over the 2017 French Open champion.

The 18th seed next faces Dayana Yastremska after the Ukrainian qualifier scored a 6-2 2-6 6-1 win against 27th seed Emma Navarro.

“I knew it’s going to be a tough battle,” Azarenka said after her victory over the Latvian, who had opened the season by winning the title in Adelaide and returning to top 10.

“I felt like I played a really, really good first set, really kept the pressure.

“She’s a Grand Slam champion, she’s been in amazing form coming off the title so I knew she was going come back and play strong.

“I was just trying to find an opportunity in that second set to get one break point at a time and try to get my chances.”

Also read | Sportstar Conclave highlights Goa’s pursuit of world-class sporting hub status

Azarenka got off to a flyer at Margaret Court Arena, breaking Ostapenko in the second game en route to a 3-0 lead. She broke again in the sixth game and was serving for the set before her opponent offered any real resistance.

Ostapenko earned her first break point in that game but squandered it with an unforced error and Azarenka fired an ace to claim the set.

The 11th seed showed much more urgency in the second set, converting a break point in the fourth game before establishing a 5-2 lead, but Azarenka broke back in the ninth and held serve in a see-saw 10th to level it.

The Belarusian then capitalised on a series of errors and a double fault from Ostapenko to break her again, and saved four break points in the final game before sealing victory in an hour and 23 minutes.

“Happy to close it out. There was a close one in the last game,” Azarenka said.

“I was going to make her work really hard to earn the point and put a little bit pressure. I was able to convert my opportunities.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Victoria Azarenka /

Jelena Ostapenko /

Australian Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Azarenka maintains perfect record against Ostapenko to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 3 Day 2 updates: Jagadeesan leads TN’s onslaught vs Railways; Samson falls for 38 vs Mumbai; UP elects to field vs Bihar
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz reaches second week at Melbourne for first time
    Reuters
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Defending champion Saurashtra stunned by unfancied Tripura
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Snehal-Darshan partnership helps Goa post respectable total on Day 1 after slow start
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: Azarenka maintains perfect record against Ostapenko to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz reaches second week at Melbourne for first time
    Reuters
  3. Australian Open 2024: Balaji-Cornea duo loses in men’s doubles second round
    PTI
  4. Tunisian tennis player Anis Ghorbel banned for 3 years for match-fixing
    AP
  5. Australian Open 2024: Tennis ‘doesn’t really matter’ with Ukrainians dying- Kostyuk
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Azarenka maintains perfect record against Ostapenko to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 3 Day 2 updates: Jagadeesan leads TN’s onslaught vs Railways; Samson falls for 38 vs Mumbai; UP elects to field vs Bihar
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz reaches second week at Melbourne for first time
    Reuters
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Defending champion Saurashtra stunned by unfancied Tripura
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Snehal-Darshan partnership helps Goa post respectable total on Day 1 after slow start
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment