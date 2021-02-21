Naomi Osaka looks to carry her hardcourt success to other surfaces

Having already stamped her authority on hardcourts by winning both the Australian and US Opens multiple times, Japan's Naomi Osaka feels she is now better equipped to succeed on other surfaces.

The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady (6-4 6-3) in Saturday's Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as the only players to win all their first four Grand Slam finals.

The Japanese star won back-to-back majors at the 2018 US Open and the Australian Open in 2019 and picked up her third at Flushing Meadows last year, but she has never made it beyond the third round at Roland Garros or Wimbledon.

Asked if she was now more confident of success on clay and grass, Osaka said: "Yes, I think so. I have more of an understanding of what I'm supposed to do. Before I would just head into a match sort of unaware of guess different patterns and things like that. But now I talk to (coach) Wim Fissette a bit more on strategy."

Carrying her hardcourt success to the French Open and the Wimbledon was the "biggest goal" going forward for Osaka.

"I think everyone knows I can do well on hard court," she said after posing for pictures with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at Melbourne's Government House. "For me, I just really want to get comfortable on the other surfaces."

Justine Henin, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, recently said that women's tennis has a "new boss" in Osaka. "I feel like it's an honour that I'm in that conversation," said Osaka.

Osaka stressed the importance of consistency and said “randomly popping up and winning a slam” would not suffice. "Hopefully I'm able to be more stable this year and feel more worthy of potentially having that title."