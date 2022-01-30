Australian Open 2022: Nadal beats Medvedev to clinch record 21st Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the Australian Open final here in Melbourne on Sunday and clinched a record 21st Grand Slam title, breaking away from a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard won his second title at Melbourne Park after having claimed his first one back in 2009. After being two sets down, Nadal scripted an incredible comeback to clinch his first Grand Slam major since the 2020 French Open triumph.

