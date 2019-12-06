Tennis Tennis Australian Open wild card playoff: Sasi Mukund loses in QF Sasi Kumar Mukund lost 6-4, 6-3 to Yunseong Chung of Korea in the quarterfinals, bringing curtains on Indian participation at the playoff. Team Sportstar 06 December, 2019 18:28 IST Sasi Kumar Mukund missed the opportunity to grab an Australian Open wildcard by losing in the quarterfinals of the Asia Oceania playoff. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar 06 December, 2019 18:28 IST Yunseong Chung of Korea beat seventh seed Sasi Kumar Mukund 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Asia Oceania Australian Open wild card play-off tennis tournament in Zhuhai, China on Friday.The Korean had earlier beaten fourth seed Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in straight sets.It was the end of Indian aspirations as Ramkumar Ramanathan had bowed out to Ze Zhang of China in the first round in a draw of 16. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.