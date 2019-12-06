Australian Open wild card playoff: Sasi Mukund loses in QF

Yunseong Chung of Korea beat seventh seed Sasi Kumar Mukund 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Asia Oceania Australian Open wild card play-off tennis tournament in Zhuhai, China on Friday.



The Korean had earlier beaten fourth seed Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in straight sets.



It was the end of Indian aspirations as Ramkumar Ramanathan had bowed out to Ze Zhang of China in the first round in a draw of 16.