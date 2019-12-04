Australian Open wild card play-off: Sasi Kumar Mukund in quarterfinals

Seventh seed Sasi Kumar Mukund sailed past compatriot Sidharth Rawat 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Asia-Oceania Australian Open wild card play-off tennis event in Zhuhai, China, on Wednesday.

The 271st ranked Mukund will play the 320th ranked Yunseong Chung of Korea in the quarterfinals. The Korean beat fourth seed Denis Istomin in straight sets in the pre-quarterfinals.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, seeded third, will play Ze Zhang of China on Thursday, in the first round.

In doubles, Ramkumar in partnership with Arjun Kadhe has been seeded third and given a bye in the first round. The Indian pair will play the Japanese team of Yuki Mochizuki and Sho Shimabukuro in the quarterfinals.

In the junior event, Aaryan Zaveri, the only Indian boy in the tournament, went down fighting to the fifth seed Woobin Shin of Chinese Taipei 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, in the first round.