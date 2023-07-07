MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: ‘Tsitsidosa’ pulls out of mixed doubles after Badosa gets injured in singles

Spain’s Badosa was scheduled to play with boyfriend Greek Tsitsipas in the mixed doubles event but was forced to pull out due to a back injury sustained in her second-round singles match.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 18:53 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Paula Badosa leaves the court after pulling out due to injury against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday in London.
Spain’s Paula Badosa leaves the court after pulling out due to injury against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday in London. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Spain’s Paula Badosa leaves the court after pulling out due to injury against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday in London. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Paula Badosa will not be able to play mixed doubles with Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon after being forced to retire with an injury during her second-round match in singles against Marta Kostyuk on Friday.

Spain’s Badosa was scheduled to play with boyfriend Greek Tsitsipas in the mixed doubles event. However, the 25-year-old’s campaign in singles ended when she, trailing 2-6, 0-1, had to pull out of her match against Ukraine’s Kostyuk due to a back problem. Badosa had missed the French Open due to a spinal stress fracture.

In the post-match press conference, when asked if she would be able to play in mixed doubles, Badosa said, “No, no, I won’t be able. The injury is the same as I have been struggling the past weeks. It’s the stress fracture.

“I tried my best to try to play here, but yesterday when I woke up I already, after my first-round match, felt it again. It’s a little bit worse. So I will need a few days off and talk to my team and see what I do in the next days and the next weeks.”

Fifth-seeded Greek Tsitsipas will resume his second-round match against two-time champion Andy Murray later on Friday.

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Paula Badosa /

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Marta Kostyuk

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
