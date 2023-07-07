Wimbledon 2023: ‘Tsitsidosa’ pulls out of mixed doubles after Badosa gets injured in singles

Paula Badosa will not be able to play mixed doubles with Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon after being forced to retire with an injury during her second-round match in singles against Marta Kostyuk on Friday.

Spain’s Badosa was scheduled to play with boyfriend Greek Tsitsipas in the mixed doubles event. However, the 25-year-old’s campaign in singles ended when she, trailing 2-6, 0-1, had to pull out of her match against Ukraine’s Kostyuk due to a back problem. Badosa had missed the French Open due to a spinal stress fracture.

In the post-match press conference, when asked if she would be able to play in mixed doubles, Badosa said, “No, no, I won’t be able. The injury is the same as I have been struggling the past weeks. It’s the stress fracture.

“I tried my best to try to play here, but yesterday when I woke up I already, after my first-round match, felt it again. It’s a little bit worse. So I will need a few days off and talk to my team and see what I do in the next days and the next weeks.”

Fifth-seeded Greek Tsitsipas will resume his second-round match against two-time champion Andy Murray later on Friday.