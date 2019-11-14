Tennis Tennis Sriram Balaji, Nedunchezhiyan make quarters of Houston Challenger Series Sriram Balaji, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will face the top seeds Jonathan Erlich of Israel and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico in the quarterfinals. Kamesh Srinivasan 14 November, 2019 21:40 IST The pair of Sriram Balaji (left) and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan lost to the pair Marcos Giron and Alex Lawson the Round of 16 at the Knoxville Challenger .(File Photo) - V. SREENIVASA MURTHY Kamesh Srinivasan 14 November, 2019 21:40 IST Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beat Luca Margaroli and Andrea Vavassori 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 to reach the doubles quarterfinals of the $162,480 Challenger tennis tournament in Houston, Texas, US.The Indian pair was scheduled to face the top seeds Jonathan Erlich of Israel and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico in the quarterfinals.In the $125,000 WTA event in Chinese Taipei, Ankita Raina, seeded fourth with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, was beaten by the Taipei team of Ya-Hsuan Lee and Fang-Hsien Wu 11-9 in the super tie-breaker of the doubles quarterfinals. The Indo-Dutch pair collected 29 WTA points and $750.In the ITF men’s Futures in Mozambique, Rishab Agarwal beat the sixth seed Eric Vanshelboim of Ukraine 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.THE RESULTS$162,480 Challenger, Houston, USDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan btLuca Margaroli (Sui) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) 6-3, 4-6, [10-7].$125,000 WTA, Chinese TaipeiDoubles (quarterfinals): Ya-Hsuan Lee & Fang-Hsien Wu (Tpe) bt BibianeSchoofs (Ned) & Ankita Raina 3-6, 6-3, [11-9].$15,000 ITF men, Meshref, KuwaitDoubles (quarterfinals): Gauthier Oncllin (Bel) & Kai Wehnelt (Ger) btIsshaque Eqbal & anurag Nenwani 6-1, 6-1.$15,000 ITF men, Maputo, MozambiqueSingles (pre-quarterfinals): Rishab Agarwal bt Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr)6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Dennis Uspensky (US) bt SD Prajwal Dev 4-0 (retired).$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, TunisiaDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Mikel Aranzabal & Benjamin Winter (Esp)bt Sebastien Mathieu (GBR) & Koonwar Gupta 6-2, 6-3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.