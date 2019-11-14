Sriram Balaji, Nedunchezhiyan make quarters of Houston Challenger Series

Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beat Luca Margaroli and Andrea Vavassori 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 to reach the doubles quarterfinals of the $162,480 Challenger tennis tournament in Houston, Texas, US.

The Indian pair was scheduled to face the top seeds Jonathan Erlich of Israel and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico in the quarterfinals.

In the $125,000 WTA event in Chinese Taipei, Ankita Raina, seeded fourth with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, was beaten by the Taipei team of Ya-Hsuan Lee and Fang-Hsien Wu 11-9 in the super tie-breaker of the doubles quarterfinals. The Indo-Dutch pair collected 29 WTA points and $750.

In the ITF men’s Futures in Mozambique, Rishab Agarwal beat the sixth seed Eric Vanshelboim of Ukraine 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.