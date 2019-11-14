ITF Women's World Tour: Sowjanya outwits Marcinkevica

Reigning national champion Sowjanya Bavisetti rode on her new-found confidence and a sharp game to outwit the second seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia 6-4, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the City Centre Tennis Complex on Thursday.



Against an opponent who served 10 aces, Sowjanya did well to convert three of 15 breakpoints, to clinch the contest.

Sowjanya did drop serve once, in the first game of the second set, but recovered ground to lead 5-2 before cruising to a smooth finish. In the quarterfinals, Sowjanya will play qualifier Maria Timofeeva of Russia, who subdued Sathwika Sama in straight sets.



Karman Kaur Thandi continued from where she had left in the first round, and sailed past Gergana Topalova of Bulgaria for the loss of six games. She will play eighth seed Berfu Cengiz of Turkey in the quarterfinals.