Tennis Tennis ITF Women's World Tour: Sowjanya outwits Marcinkevica Against an opponent who served 10 aces, Sowjanya did well to convert three of 15 breakpoints, to clinch the contest. Kamesh Srinivasan Gwalior 14 November, 2019 19:40 IST Sowjanya Bavisetti, who reached the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women's tennis tournament in Gwalior on Thursday. - Kamesh Srinivasan Kamesh Srinivasan Gwalior 14 November, 2019 19:40 IST Reigning national champion Sowjanya Bavisetti rode on her new-found confidence and a sharp game to outwit the second seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia 6-4, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women's tennis tournament at the City Centre Tennis Complex on Thursday.Against an opponent who served 10 aces, Sowjanya did well to convert three of 15 breakpoints, to clinch the contest.READ: WTA Tennis: Ankita progresses in doublesSowjanya did drop serve once, in the first game of the second set, but recovered ground to lead 5-2 before cruising to a smooth finish. In the quarterfinals, Sowjanya will play qualifier Maria Timofeeva of Russia, who subdued Sathwika Sama in straight sets.Karman Kaur Thandi continued from where she had left in the first round, and sailed past Gergana Topalova of Bulgaria for the loss of six games. She will play eighth seed Berfu Cengiz of Turkey in the quarterfinals.The results:Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Jia-Jing Lu (Chn) bt Vlada Katic (Isr) 6-2, 6-2; Funa Kozaki (Jpn) bt Silvia Njiric (Cro) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Karman Kaur Thandi bt Gergana Topalova (Bul) 6-2, 6-4; Berfu Cengiz (Tur) bt Melanie Klaffner (Aut) 6-3, 6-3; Sofia Shapatava (Geo) bt Evgeniya Burdinna (Rus) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Freya Christie (GBR) bt Hiroko Kuwata (Jpn) 6-2, 6-3; Maria Timofeevva (Rus) bt Sathwika Sama 6-4, 6-2; Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 6-4, 6-3.Doubles (quarterfinals): Mana Kawamura & Funa Kkozaki (Jpn) bt Berfu Cengiz (Tur) & Freya Christie (GBR) 6-7(9), 6-1, [13-11]; Karin Kennel (Sui) & Silvia Njiric (Cro) bt Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi & Snehal Mane 6-3, 6-1; Petia Arshnikova & Gergana Topalova (Bul) bt JacquelineCabaj Awad (Swe) & Melanie Klaffner (Aut) 4-6, 6-3, [10-6]; Evgeniya Burdina (Russ) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) & Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) 4-6, 7-6(3), [10-8].