The Russian second seed, who won his maiden Masters 1,000 title last weekend, cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win.

AFP
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina 20 April, 2023 21:57 IST
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina 20 April, 2023 21:57 IST
Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters.

Andrey Rublev of Russia during the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters.

The Russian second seed, who won his maiden Masters 1,000 title last weekend, cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Andrey Rublev claimed a comfortable victory over Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP event in Banja Luka in his first match since winning the Monte Carlo Masters.

The Russian second seed, who won his maiden Masters 1,000 title last weekend, cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Rublev broke twice in each set and saved the only two break points he faced against the world number 92 to set up a last-eight clash against Bosnian home hope Damir Dzumhur.

The 25-year-old Rublev has now won his last six matches, all on clay.

He could face world number one Novak Djokovic, who is the top seed in Banja Luka, in the final this weekend as both players warm up for the start of the French Open next month.

World number six Rublev has never reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament despite being a seven-time quarterfinalist.

Djokovic plays his quarterfinal on Friday against Serbian compatriot Dusan Lajovic.

