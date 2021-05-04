Czech doubles specialist Barbora Strycova hangs up racket at 35

Czech doubles specialist Barbora Strycova, who announced her first pregnancy in March, said Tuesday she was retiring from tennis, hoping for one last game after she gives birth.

Currently ranked second in doubles and 52nd in singles, Strycova, 35, won the Wimbledon doubles title with Hsieh Su-wei in 2019 and reached the singles semifinal there the same year, her best Grand Slam results ever.

"I want to play one more game with an audience," the former world number one-ranked doubles player told reporters in Prague.

RELATED| Halep knocked out of Madrid Open, Sinner and Rublev through

"I'm bidding farewell to my career and I don't expect to get back to the tour, but I would like to say goodbye to the fans," said Strycova who has her eyes on a farewell trip to the All England Club in 2022.

"Wimbledon would be a dream, but if it doesn't work out, I'll do something here in the Czech Republic," she said.

Strycova, who last played at the Australian Open in January, has won two singles titles, reaching a career high ranking of 16, as well as 31 doubles WTA trophies overall. She also won the bronze in women's doubles with Lucie Safarova at the 2016 Olympics at Rio.

"I have always given my very best. I have never given up and that's what matters most," Strycova said looking back at her career.