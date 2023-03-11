Bengaluru ITF Women’s Open: Raina to face top seed Fruhvirtova in final

India’s Ankita Raina cruised past compatriot Rutuja Bhosale 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinal of the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open at the KSLTA Stadium here on Saturday.

Ankita will take on top seed Brenda Fruhvirtova in the final on Sunday. The 15-year-old Brenda outclassed Slovenia’s fifth-seed Dalila Jakupovic 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the other semifinal.

Ankita, the fourth seed, was in full control of proceedings against Rutuja.

Also Read Indian Wells: Coco Gauff weighs in on Florida education debate

On facing teenage sensation Brenda in the summit clash, Ankita said, “I’ve seen her sister (Linda) play at the WTA Chennai Open. This will be my first time playing Brenda. She is having a good tournament. I like the conditions here. I will have the support of the crowd.”

Brenda was forced to dig deep in the first set, when Dalila took a 5-1 lead. Brenda’s powerful backhand groundstrokes came to the fore in the second set, as Dalila’s resistance faded away.

In the doubles final, the top-seeded pair of Jorge Francisca and Jorge Matilde of Portugal defeated the Greece-Great Britain duo of Valentini Grammatikopolou and Eden Silva 5-7, 6-0, 10-3.