Tennis

Bengaluru Open 2023: Duckworth sets up all-Australian semifinal with McCabe

Max Purcell, who won the Challenger title in Chennai last week, faces Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic in the other semifinal.

N. Sudarshan
BENGALURU 24 February, 2023 20:55 IST
BENGALURU 24 February, 2023 20:55 IST
Australia’s James Duckworth plays a shot against Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kuzmanov, during the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger quarterfinal on Friday.

Australia’s James Duckworth plays a shot against Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kuzmanov, during the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger quarterfinal on Friday. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar/The Hindu

Max Purcell, who won the Challenger title in Chennai last week, faces Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic in the other semifinal.

Second seed James Duckworth quelled Dimitar Kuzmanov’s challenge 6-4, 6-1 to enter the semifinals of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger at the KSLTA courts on Friday. In the last-four clash he will meet fellow Australian and qualifier James McCabe.

The straightforward scoreline was deceptive at best, for Duckworth, starting under the blazing noon sun, had to break a lot of sweat. Rallies were extended and a majority of the games went to deuce.

Also Read
Practise with Djokovic at 2022 Australian Open highlight of my career, says James McCabe

It helped Duckworth that in both sets, he ran-up 3-0 leads from where Kuzmanov could only play catch-up. The Bulgarian tried to be brave and went for the lines consistently. But Duckworth’s superior court-craft carried the day.

Towards the evening, top seed and last year’s winner Chun-hsin Tseng was blasted off the court by Hamad Medjedovic in straight sets. The Serb will meet Australia’s Max Purcell who got past Italy’s Luca Nardi.

In doubles, the Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth fought off Arjun Kadhe and Maximilian Neuchrist 7-6(1), 4-6, [10-2] to enter the final.

RESULTS
Singles, quarterfinals
James Duckworth (Aus) bt Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) 6-4, 6-1; James McCabe (Aus) bt Harold Mayot (Fra) 6-3, 7-6(4); Hamad Medjedovic (Srb) bt Chun-hsin Tseng (Tpe) 6-1, 6-2; Max Purcell (Aus) bt Luca Nardi (Ita) 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles, semifinals
Anirudh Chandrasekar & N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Arjun Kadhe & Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) 7-6(1), 4-6, [10-2]; Yunseong Chung (Kor) & Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) bt Marc Polmans & Max Purcell (Aus) 6-4, 6-4.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us