Billie Jean King Cup: Rutuja, Ankita star in India's win over Indonesia

Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina won their singles matches to help India beat Indonesia 2-1 in the round-robin league of the Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey.



After the losses against the top teams of the region, Japan and China, it was a welcome relief for the Indian team to find the winning form.



Rutuja gave a sound start by beating Beatrice Gumulya for the loss of five games. Ankita, the Asian Games bronze medallist, did step it up to outplay Aldila Sutjiadi for the loss of three games.



In the doubles, Sowjanya Bavisetti and Riya Bhatia put up a good performance before being beaten 6-2 in the third set.



India has its task cut out. From aspiring for the two top spots meant for World group stage, it has been reduced to fight for survival, and avoid the bottom two spots and relegation to group-2.



India has matches against Korea and New Zealand in the six-team competition.



The results (league): India bt Indonesia 2-1 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Beatrice Gumulya 6-4, 6-1; Ankita Raina bt Aldila Sutjiadi 6-1, 6-2; Sowjanya Bavisetti & Riya Bhatia lost to Jessy Rompies & Aldila Sutjiadi 4-6, 7-6(7), 2-6).