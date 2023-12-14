MagazineBuy Print

Billie Jean King Cup: National legend Stosur named captain of Australia

Stosur contested 34 Billie Jean King Cup ties after making her debut in 2003 and holds the record for most singles wins –- 29 –- by an Australian player in the competition.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 13:21 IST , Perth, Australia

AFP
Stosur won the 2011 US Open and reached a career-high of world number four that year.
Stosur won the 2011 US Open and reached a career-high of world number four that year.
infoIcon

Stosur won the 2011 US Open and reached a career-high of world number four that year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Eight-time Grand Slam champion Samantha Stosur was Thursday named captain of Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup team, succeeding Alicia Molik.

Molik is stepping down after leading the team for a decade, guiding them to the finals in 2019 and 2022, which was Stosur’s tournament swansong.

“I’ve got years of playing experience and one thing that I know is how the girls feel when you walk out on the court to play for Australia,” the 39-year-old Stosur said.

Stosur contested 34 Billie Jean King Cup ties after making her debut in 2003 and holds the record for most singles wins –- 29 –- by an Australian player in the competition.

She won the 2011 US Open and reached a career-high of world number four that year.

Stosur is also a four-time Grand Slam doubles and three-time mixed doubles champion.

