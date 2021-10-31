Tennis Tennis St Petersburg Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov bow out after losing in semis Playing on the centre court at the Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex, fourth-seeded Hugo Nysa-Andrey Golubev ousted the Indo-Canadian pair by 6-4, 2-6, 4-10. ANI ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA 31 October, 2021 08:32 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov crashed out of the semi-finals of the men's doubles event at the ongoing St Petersburg Open. - Getty Images ANI ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA 31 October, 2021 08:32 IST The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov crashed out of the semi-finals of the men's doubles event at the ongoing St Petersburg Open here on Saturday.Playing on the centre court at the Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex, fourth-seeded Hugo Nysa-Andrey Golubev ousted the Indo-Canadian pair by 6-4, 2-6, 4-10.READ: Fenesta National tennis championship: Poonacha defeats Singh to clinch third titleBopanna-Shapovalov lost the first set but the duo rallied to win the second set. Hugo Nysa and Andrey Golubev, however, showed nerves of steel in the match tie-break to enter into the final.This was the first time in 2021 that Bopanna played the semi-final at a tournament. His best performance before this week was a quarter-finals finish at the French Open. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :