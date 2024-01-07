Dimitrov beats Rune to win Brisbane International final; clinches first ATP title in over six years

Former world number three Grigor Dimitrov claimed his first ATP title in more than six years with a 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over Danish young gun Holger Rune in the men’s final of the Brisbane International on Sunday.

Dimitrov’s experience and court craft won out over Rune’s youthful athleticism in the men’s final, an engrossing contest with plenty of high quality tennis that kept the crowd gripped for more than two hours.

The 32-year-old Bulgarian, whose game was once compared to that of Roger Federer, clinched a tight first in the tiebreak but world number eight Rune would not back down.

The Dane, who regularly found aces to get himself out of trouble, fought off a break in a 17-minute game early in the second set and saved three championship points to hold for 4-5.

Dimitrov served out to love, however, claiming the ninth title of his career, and a first since he won the ATP Tour finals in London back in November 2017, with a beautifully judged backhand at the net.

“It’s been a while since I held one of these,” an emotional Dimitrov said after receiving the trophy for the second time after his 2017 Brisbane triumph.

“I’m fairly tired and I’ll take a few days off but I’m really happy to be in Australia. I’ll keep on going and yeah, onto the next one.”

The year’s first Grand Slam begins next Sunday and runs to January 28.