MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

United Cup 2024: Swiatek beats Kerber to give Poland early lead in final

The four-time major winner beat Kerber 6-3, 6-0 in 70 minutes as the Polish team stretched its record to 12 wins, against one defeat at the mixed teams tournament.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 14:57 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates victory in the finals match against Angelique Kerber of Germany during the 2024 United Cup.
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates victory in the finals match against Angelique Kerber of Germany during the 2024 United Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates victory in the finals match against Angelique Kerber of Germany during the 2024 United Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek gave her Poland team an early lead in its United Cup final against Germany with a straight sets win against Angelique Kerber on Sunday.

The four-time major winner beat Kerber 6-3, 6-0 in 70 minutes as the Polish team stretched its record to 12 wins, against one defeat at the mixed teams tournament.

Kerber, who saved two match points against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the semifinal on the way to her first singles win since returning from the birth of her first child, provided a stern test for Swiatek in a tight opening set.

But the 22-year-old Swiatek eventually found the break in the eighth game and clinched the set 6-3 in 48 minutes.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Swiatek stepped up a gear in the second as she broke Kerber three times to close out her fifth consecutive win this week and leave Poland just one win away from a maiden United Cup title ahead of the men’s singles.

“So I’m really proud of myself that I could win, you know, all my singles and for now, yeah, we’ll see if we’re going to have mixed doubles or not, but I’m still ready to compete today,” Swaitek said post-match.

Alexander Zverev, ranked sixth, plays Hubert Hurkacz later Sunday and must win to keep Germany in the tie.

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

United Cup /

Germany /

Angelique Kerber /

Alexander Zverev /

Hubert Hurkacz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nadal to miss Australian Open 2024 due to muscle tear, flies back to Spain for treatment
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Scorecard, latest updates; Pujara crosses milestone vs JHK; KAR in command
    Team Sportstar
  3. United Cup 2024: Swiatek beats Kerber to give Poland early lead in final
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Formidable Uttar Pradesh awaits Samson’s Kerala in first round
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Beatable Delhi looks to turn clock as it takes on Pondicherry
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. United Cup 2024: Swiatek beats Kerber to give Poland early lead in final
    PTI
  2. Nadal to miss Australian Open 2024 due to muscle tear, flies back to Spain for treatment
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gauff digs deep to beat Svitolina, retains Auckland crown
    Reuters
  4. Rybakina demolishes Sabalenka to win Brisbane title
    AFP
  5. Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’
    Amitabha Das Sharma,Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nadal to miss Australian Open 2024 due to muscle tear, flies back to Spain for treatment
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Scorecard, latest updates; Pujara crosses milestone vs JHK; KAR in command
    Team Sportstar
  3. United Cup 2024: Swiatek beats Kerber to give Poland early lead in final
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Formidable Uttar Pradesh awaits Samson’s Kerala in first round
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Beatable Delhi looks to turn clock as it takes on Pondicherry
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment