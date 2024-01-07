Gauff digs deep to beat Svitolina, retains Auckland crown

Coco Gauff battled past Elina Svitolina 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 in the Auckland Classic final on Sunday to retain her title, and will head to the Australian Open brimming with confidence.

Gauff, who burst onto the scene at Wimbledon five years ago, enjoyed a stellar 2023 as she won her first major trophy at the U.S. Open in September to reach a career-high world ranking of number three.

The 19-year-old American continued to build momentum in the new season by winning the tune-up for the January 14-28 Australian Open, losing only one set after a thorough test in the final by twice Melbourne Park quarterfinalist Svitolina.

“This is my first time ever having to defend a title, so I’m really happy I was able to do it today,” said Gauff, who claimed her seventh career WTA singles trophy.

“Last year it rained almost every single match and we were playing indoors with just a few people watching so it’s really cool to play in front of a packed crowd almost every match.”

Both players dropped serve twice in the opening set before Gauff’s level dipped slightly as she squandered two set points at 5-3. The big-hitting Svitolina clawed her way back and took the early lead in the match via the tie-break.

But Gauff responded strongly to breeze through the next set and level the contest at one set apiece, and held her nerve after grabbing the crucial break in the eighth game of the decider to close out the victory.

“It’s been a really great experience to play for the first time here,” said Ukraine’s Svitolina, who returned to the tour last April following the birth of her daughter with fellow tennis player Gael Monfils.

“I want to congratulate Coco and her team for a great start to the year. Good luck at the Australian Open. I’ve been enjoying myself here playing great matches. Tough loss today, of course,” added Svitolina.