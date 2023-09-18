MagazineBuy Print

Davis Cup: Britain wins thriller against France to reach quarters

Britain, who last won the Davis Cup in 2015, will now go forward to the eight-nation knockout rounds to be played in the Spanish city from November 21-26.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 08:38 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tennis - Davis Cup - Finals - Britain v France - AO Arena, Manchester, Britain - September 17, 2023 Britain’s Dan Evans and Neal Skupski react during their doubles match against France’s Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff | Photo Credit: JASON CAIRNDUFF
Tennis - Davis Cup - Finals - Britain v France - AO Arena, Manchester, Britain - September 17, 2023 Britain’s Dan Evans and Neal Skupski react during their doubles match against France’s Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff | Photo Credit: JASON CAIRNDUFF

British doubles duo Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points on the way to a thrilling 1-6 7-6(4) 7-6(6) victory over France’s Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin to secure their country’s place in the Davis Cup Finals on Sunday.

In front of a raucous Manchester crowd, Evans had earlier beaten Arthur Fils 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the opening singles only for Cameron Norrie to lose to Ugo Humbert 7-6(5) 3-6 7-5.

That meant the doubles rubber would decide who would join Australia for the finals in Malaga after they had already secured one of the top two places in Group B.

RELATED: Finland stuns US to reach quarters, Australia and Canada through

The French pair strolled through the opening set but Britain levelled the match by winning the second-set tiebreak to set up what turned out to be a deciding set cliffhanger.

Britain looked down and out when Evans double-faulted at 4-5 to trail 0-40 but France was unable to take any of its match points as a fired-up Evans hung on.

France had yet another match point when Skupski served at 5-6 but he stayed ice cool to fire down an ace to keep Britain alive and send the match into another tiebreaker.

Again France had the edge early on and led 4-2 but Britain stormed back to win some mind-boggling net exchanges and won the match on its second match point to top Group B.

“I don’t know how we’ve won that fight, sheer fight. Incredible effort from Dan to come out and win this match with me. First set it wasn’t too good,” Skupski said.

“Dan saving three points in the third set. The rest is history and we’re off to Malaga.”

Evans looked close to self-combustion at times as he whipped the 13,000 crowd into a frenzy and exchanged ‘pleasantries’ with the French bench.

“A set down, the guys on the bench said get the crowd involved,” he said. “Some embarrassing stuff from me. It doesn’t matter, we’re going to Malaga.”

Britain, who last won the Davis Cup in 2015, will now go forward to the eight-nation knockout rounds to be played in the Spanish city from November 21-26.

Italy also clinched its place in the last eight as it beat already-eliminated Sweden to grab the runners-up spot behind holders Canada in Group A.

The other nations qualified are Novak Djokovic’s Serbia, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland and Netherlands.

