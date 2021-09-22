Tennis Tennis Britain's Konta pulls out of two events due to groin injury Britain's Johanna Konta has pulled out of upcoming WTA events in Chicago and Indian Wells because of the groin injury that also forced her to skip the US Open. Reuters 22 September, 2021 11:42 IST Konta last played at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati last month, where she was knocked out in the opening match by Czech Karolina Muchova. - AP Reuters 22 September, 2021 11:42 IST Britain's Johanna Konta has pulled out of upcoming WTA events in Chicago and Indian Wells because of the groin injury that also forced her to skip the US Open, British media reported.Konta withdrew from Wimbledon in June, a day before the Grand Slam got underway, when a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19. She also missed the Tokyo Olympics after contracting the virus.READ: Teichmann beats Kerber to advance at Ostrava OpenKonta last played at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati last month, where she was knocked out in the opening match by Czech Karolina Muchova.The Chicago event begins next week, with Indian Wells starting the following week. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :