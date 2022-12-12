Bruguera steps downs as Spain’s Davis Cup captain

Former world number three Sergi Bruguera has stepped down as captain of Spain’s Davis Cup team by “mutual consent”, the Spanish tennis federation (RFET) confirmed on Monday.

Bruguera, who won back-to-back French Open titles in 1993 and 1994, had guided the Spanish Davis Cup team since 2017.

The 51-year-old won the first edition of the national team competition in its new format in 2019, relying on a formidable Rafael Nadal.

But this year he had to do without Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, the world’s top two players, and Spain were eliminated in the quarterfinals.