Alexander Bublik, Arthur Fils set up European Open final

Third-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan reached the final of the European Open by beating German qualifier Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday.
Bublik, chasing a third career title, faces French teenager Arthur Fils who beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in the second semifinal.
Marterer struggled to find his range in the opening game, making two forehand errors to drop serve. Bublik saved two break points with an ace at 4-3 and another ace at 5-4 before pocketing the first set with a forehand winner.
In the second set, Marterer wasted three break points at 1-0. Bublik then broke for a 4-3 lead when Marterer hit a forehand long. The Kazakh clinched the win with his 12th ace.
