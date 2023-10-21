Alexander Bublik, Arthur Fils set up European Open final

Third-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan reached the final of the European Open by beating German qualifier Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday.

Bublik, chasing a third career title, faces French teenager Arthur Fils who beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in the second semifinal.

Relief 😂



[3] Bublik books a 9️⃣th career final in a tight 6-4, 6-4 tussle with Marterer @EuroTennisOpen | #EuropeanOpenpic.twitter.com/hpBdJ1w0sK — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 21, 2023

Marterer struggled to find his range in the opening game, making two forehand errors to drop serve. Bublik saved two break points with an ace at 4-3 and another ace at 5-4 before pocketing the first set with a forehand winner.

In the second set, Marterer wasted three break points at 1-0. Bublik then broke for a 4-3 lead when Marterer hit a forehand long. The Kazakh clinched the win with his 12th ace.