Rybakina on Canadian Open scheduling mess: Hopefully it’s the last time, because it’s been a bit unprofessional

Rybakina beat Daria Kasatkina in a last-eight clash lasting three hours and 27 minutes before rain forced the Kazakh to wait until the final day of the tournament to meet Liudmila Samsonova in the next round.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 18:25 IST , BENGALUR - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Elena Rybakina during her game against Liudmila Samsonova during the semifinals.
Elena Rybakina during her game against Liudmila Samsonova during the semifinals. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Elena Rybakina during her game against Liudmila Samsonova during the semifinals.

Elena Rybakina said she felt “destroyed” by the Canadian Open schedule and took aim at the WTA’s “weak” leadership after the world number four’s quarterfinal ended at 3 a.m. on Saturday and her semifinal was postponed to Sunday because of rain.

Rybakina beat Daria Kasatkina in a marathon last-eight clash lasting three hours and 27 minutes before rain forced the Kazakh to wait until the final day of the tournament to meet Liudmila Samsonova in the next round.

She went on to lose 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 to Samsonova, who turned up again around two hours later for the final and was defeated by Jessica Pegula.

Read | Jessica Pegula routs Liudmila Samsonova in Montreal for third career WTA Tour title

“I feel destroyed because of the scheduling and the whole situation. I’m not really happy about it, but it is what it is,” said Rybakina, who had her right shoulder strapped.

“Unfortunately, players can’t do much in these situations. The decision isn’t really ours. The weather wasn’t helpful. So I picked up some injuries, but we tried to manage it and see how we’ll go from that.”

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, said the Montreal quarterfinal was the first time she had played so late.

“Hopefully it’s the last time, because it’s been a bit unprofessional from the ... I can’t say really the tournament because I think that the most important is the WTA here,” Rybakina said.

“Leadership a little bit weak for now but hopefully something is going to change, because this year it was many situations which I can’t really understand.”

Rybakina said she was not sure if she would tweak her schedule ahead of the U.S. Open starting on Aug. 28.

“I have to see how I feel and evaluate the small injuries which I have now. I have to be smart in making any decision.”

