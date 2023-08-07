MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Canada Open 2023: Medvedev back in his element on Canadian hardcourts

The world number three is seeded second behind Carlos Alcaraz due to the absence of Novak Djokovic, with the Serb leaving it late to prepare for the US Open which begins August 28.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 21:50 IST , Toronto - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Daniil Medvedev hits a ball during a practise session.
Daniil Medvedev hits a ball during a practise session. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Daniil Medvedev hits a ball during a practise session. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has returned to his tennis heaven with the summer hardcourt season starting Monday in North America at the Toronto Masters.

The world number three is seeded second behind Carlos Alcaraz due to the absence of Novak Djokovic, with the Serb leaving it late to prepare for the US Open which begins August 28.

“I feel great on the hardcourt, my game suits it,” Medvedev, 27, said in the tournament run-up. “But it’s easy to lose also - there are so many guys who want to win.”

Medvedev, with 20 career titles, has earned half of them on his preferred outdoor hardcourts.

“I feel my best on hardcourt; on clay and grass I have more things (bothering) my body.

“On hardcourt I feel very fluid,” he said as he awaits a second-round opening opponent from Canadian wild card Vasek Pospisil and Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

“I’m very happy here, let’s see where it goes.”

Canadian Open 2023 Draw: Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz potential quarterfinal clashes

The winner of the Canadian trophy two years ago, has already had a weekend practice hit with top rival Alcaraz, the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion who heads the field.

The 20-year-old Spaniard has defeated one of his top rivals in two of their three previous meetings, with the Spanish prodigy winning their last two including the Wimbledon semi-finals in July.

“We had a great practice,” Medvedev said.

“He was playing only the day after he flew in. Even if it’s just six hours (time change) your body is still tired after the flight.

“It was good to have this one (hit-out), I’m no better prepared for the tournament.

“I don’t train every day with my rivals but it can happen a few times per year.”

He added: “I want to do well here, there is always a little bit of pressure, but you put up with it and deal with it. I don’t know if it’s climate change, but every ball on the Tour seems to be getting slower after a few games.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Daniil Medvedev /

Carlos Alcaraz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 : IND 3-1 KOR; Final quarter begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada Open 2023: Medvedev back in his element on Canadian hardcourts
    AFP
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Mumbai City looks to continue winning momentum against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: ISL champ Mohun Bagan SG gets the better of I-League winner Punjab FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Mandeep goal makes it IND 3-1 KOR; match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Canada Open 2023: Medvedev back in his element on Canadian hardcourts
    AFP
  2. Japan’s Hibino makes most of luck to win Prague Open title
    AFP
  3. Hibino reaches final at rain-hit Prague Open
    PTI
  4. Gauff defeats Maria Sakkari in Washington for her fourth title; Dan Evans wins the men’s final
    AP
  5. Carlos Alcaraz: I have Wimbledon trophy in my living room so that every time I have lunch, dinner with my family, I see it
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 : IND 3-1 KOR; Final quarter begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada Open 2023: Medvedev back in his element on Canadian hardcourts
    AFP
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Mumbai City looks to continue winning momentum against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: ISL champ Mohun Bagan SG gets the better of I-League winner Punjab FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Mandeep goal makes it IND 3-1 KOR; match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment