Alcaraz to defend his Barcelona Open title in 2023

AFP
14 December, 2022 21:01 IST
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz beat Pablo Carreno in Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2022 at Real Club De Tenis Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will defend his title at the Barcelona Open tournament in April, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

“Alcaraz is the first player to have confirmed his participation for the next edition of the tournament,” the tournament organisers said in a press release.

It was his third of five titles in 2022, with the pinnacle being the US Open.

He ended the year as the world number one, the youngest player to claim the top ranking since they began in 1973.

“Carlos Alcaraz is a unique player, with a lot of charisma and who also has fun on the court,” said tournament director David Ferrer in a statement.

“We are talking about a world number one who has been the youngest player in history to achieve it.

“He still has a whole career ahead of him to keep improving and growing as a player. He will be the great dominator of the circuit for the next 10 years, without a doubt.”

