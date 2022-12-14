Tennis

ITF $25k Solapur: Qualifier Shrivalli upsets second seed Cavalle-Reimers, reaches pre-quarterfinals

Kamesh Srinivasan
SOLAPUR 14 December, 2022 20:11 IST
FILE PHOTO: Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

FILE PHOTO: Shrivalli Bhamidipaty. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Qualifier Shrivalli Bhamidipaty knocked out second seed Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Balaji Amines $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the District Sports Complex on Wednesday.

After missing her chance from being up 4-2 in the first set, Shrivalli served so strong that she shut out the Spaniard with her precision game.

The 21-year-old did not drop a single point on her five service games in the second set, and dropped only four points in all on her four service games in the third set. She served nine aces and nine double faults in the match that spanned two hours.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Shrivalli will play compatriot Sowjanya Bavisetti who breezed past Korean qualifier Jang Gio for the loss of one game.

Vasanti Shinde missed a match point against lucky-loser Elena Jamshidi of Denmark in a three hour battle and was beaten 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(9).

RESULTS (Singles 1st Round)
Ankita Raina bt Lanlana Tararudee (Tha) 7-5, 6-2; Anastasiya Kulikova (Fin) bt Vaidehi chaudhari 6-0, 6-1; Ksenia Laskutova bt Viktoria Morvayova (Svk) 6-2, -1; Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) bt Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) 6-3, 5-7, 7-5; Katarina Kozarov (Srb) bt Conny Perrin (Sui) 7-5 (retired); Rutuja Bhosale bt Lexie Stevens (Ned) 6-2, 6-2; Elena Jamshidi (Den) bt Vasanti Shinde 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(9); Priska Nugroho (Ina) bt Ines Murta (Por) 6-4, 6-0; Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Jang Gio (Kor) 6-0, 6-1; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers (Esp) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

