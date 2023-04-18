Tennis

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 18 April, 2023 22:28 IST
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Portugal’s Nuno Borges in second round of the ATP Barcelona Open on Tuesday.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Portugal’s Nuno Borges in second round of the ATP Barcelona Open on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Barcelona Open: Alcaraz, awarded a bye in the opening round, raced to a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Nuno Borges in 63 minutes and will next face fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz began his title defence at the Barcelona Open, an ATP500 event, with straight-sets win over Portugal’s Nuno Borges on Tuesday.

Top seed Alcaraz, awarded a bye in the opening round, raced to a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Borges in 63 minutes and will next face 13th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut who beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2 in an all-Spanish fixture.

World No.2 Alcaraz, who has won titles in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells already this year, converted five of seven break points against World No.79 Borges.

READ - Barcelona Open 2023: Ruud beats Shelton in straight sets, reaches third round

Alcaraz, who has been out of action since his loss to Jannik Sinner in the Miami Open semifinals, is looking to successfully defend a tour-level title for the first time in his career. Due to hand and back problems, he was forced to miss last week’s Monte Carlo Masters.

With the win over Borges on Pista Rafa Nadal, the 19-year-old took his win-loss record for the season to 19-2. “I feel great. Playing here in Barcelona, [my] first match on clay since Rio [in February],” Alcaraz told atptour.com. “I feel great. Moving well, hitting the ball really well so I feel a lot of confidence playing here in Barcelona. It’s a really special place for me.”

