Tennis

Caroline Garcia enjoying tennis again after Australian Open stroll

The French fourth seed took just 65 minutes to overwhelm Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov 6-3, 6-0 and cement her status as a real contender for the first Grand Slam of the year.

AFP
Melbourne 17 January, 2023 10:46 IST
Melbourne 17 January, 2023 10:46 IST
Caroline Garcia of France celebrates winning the round-one singles match against Katherine Sebov of Canada in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Caroline Garcia of France celebrates winning the round-one singles match against Katherine Sebov of Canada in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The French fourth seed took just 65 minutes to overwhelm Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov 6-3, 6-0 and cement her status as a real contender for the first Grand Slam of the year.

Caroline Garcia said on Tuesday that she was enjoying tennis again after a tough couple of years, where injuries caused her form to desert her.

The French fourth seed took just 65 minutes to overwhelm Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov 6-3, 6-0 and cement her status as a real contender for the first Grand Slam of the year.

Also Read
Australian Open 2023, January 17 order of play: Djokovic, Ruud in action

Ranked four in September 2021, she lost in the first round at Melbourne Park a year ago to drop outside the top 70.

But she stormed back into form later in 2022, winning titles on all three surfaces, including the season-ending WTA Tour Finals in Fort Worth to soar up the rankings.

“We always say things can change very quickly,” Garcia said after setting up a second-round clash against another Canadian, Leylah Fernandez.

“A couple of years were very tough and I had to deal with a lot of injuries,” she added,.

She credited her backroom team for her stunning return to elite company.

“It’s tough. But I got a good team behind me who really helped me to get healthy again and to enjoy what I was doing on the court. The support was really important. I enjoyed playing tennis again. I was, like, I want to go forward, I want to make winners,” said Garcia, who started her season by winning all three of her matches for France at the United Cup and then reached the quarter-finals in Adelaide.

Also Read
Australian Open 2023: Five men and women to watch out for

“It’s the best way to play tennis. So I’m trying to keep going that way,” French fourth seed added.

Unseeded Fernandez reached the US Open final in 2021, eventually losing to Britain’s Emma Raducanu in the title clash.

Garcia said the pair had never played each other before, but she was expecting the 20-year-old Fernandez, who is ranked 40th, to be a dangerous opponent.

“If you want to go all the way in a Slam, you have to beat some tough players,” said Garcia, who made her Melbourne Park debut a decade ago with her best run, to the last 16, in 2018.

“It’s a good test. A good challenge.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us